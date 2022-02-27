Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 160,211 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,211 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of GoHealth worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter worth $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GoHealth by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 17.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 23.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

GOCO opened at $2.21 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

