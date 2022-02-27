Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 24,034 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

FBIZ stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

