Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Danaos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 30,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

DAC opened at $94.20 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

