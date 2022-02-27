Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $172,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $175.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $184.18.

