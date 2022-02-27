Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,361 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of CSW Industrials worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWI opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

