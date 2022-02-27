Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Green Plains Partners worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 60.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,091,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $307.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPP shares. TheStreet raised Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

