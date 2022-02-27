Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of MVB Financial worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

MVB Financial Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.