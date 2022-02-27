Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $130.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.38. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $119.55 and a 52-week high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.