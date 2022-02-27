Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 162.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.36. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,622. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

