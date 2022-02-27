Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

