Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC opened at $153.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.70. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.85 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

