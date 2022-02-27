Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in GigCapital4 by 19.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGGU opened at $10.30 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.