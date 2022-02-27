Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,234 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Daseke worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSKE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 2,411.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 449,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Daseke during the third quarter worth $1,490,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Daseke by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daseke by 14,523.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

DSKE stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.97. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.