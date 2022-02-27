Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,190 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of NGL Energy Partners worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,300.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.09 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $271.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.58.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

