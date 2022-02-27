Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,231 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Manchester United worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE MANU opened at $13.28 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $574.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

