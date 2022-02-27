Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.15%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

