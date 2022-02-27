Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $383.18 million, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

