Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PC Connection worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PC Connection by 35.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,983 shares of company stock worth $1,954,805. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

