Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of SmartFinancial worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $444.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

