Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,131,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $36.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.