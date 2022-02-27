Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,131,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $36.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.