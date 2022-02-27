Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 168,689 KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of KemPharm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. KemPharm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

KemPharm Company Profile (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.