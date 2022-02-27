Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235,481 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 43.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $601.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

