Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 299.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 92.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

LNTH stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

