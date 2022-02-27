Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCRNU opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

