Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,030 Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PWS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

