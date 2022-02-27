Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 129,850 Shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 236,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

