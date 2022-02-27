Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 174,833 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bionano Genomics worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $22,164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 215.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,121,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

