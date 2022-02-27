Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 267,251 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of The Container Store Group worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCS stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

