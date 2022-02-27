Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,587 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,587 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of MAG Silver worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 12.2% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MAG Silver by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,526 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.