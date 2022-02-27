Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 71,639 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of NETSTREIT worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTST. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 337,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NETSTREIT by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 187,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTST opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

