Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 142,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Good Works II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
GWII stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.
