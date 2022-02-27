Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Black Spade Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Black Spade Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Black Spade Acquisition Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Black Spade Acquisition Co is based in Central, Hong Kong.

