Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $494.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

