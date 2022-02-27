GoNetwork Trading Down 42.4% This Week (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $164,693.76 and approximately $325.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,770.83 or 0.99892930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00072016 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022328 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00281524 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

