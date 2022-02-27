Govi Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Govi has a total market cap of $14.28 million and approximately $118,202.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Govi has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00046670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.74 or 0.07074858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,624.40 or 0.99951153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,185,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

