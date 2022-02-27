Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,775 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Graco worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Graco by 10.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,530,000 after buying an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG opened at $72.13 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

