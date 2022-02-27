Graham (NYSE:GHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

Shares of Graham stock traded up $9.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $597.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.12. Graham has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Graham alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Graham by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Graham by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Graham by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Graham by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.