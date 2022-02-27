Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Releases Earnings Results

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.
Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $32.41. 773,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after buying an additional 224,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
