Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Releases Earnings Results

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $32.41. 773,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GVA shares. StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after buying an additional 224,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

