Gravity Finance Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $794,335.84 and $289.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.56 or 0.06943825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,558.31 or 0.99786676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00054393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

