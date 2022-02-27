Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.40 Million

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) to post sales of $389.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $373.49 million to $405.30 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $254.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

