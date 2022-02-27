Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 38,185 Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.33 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

