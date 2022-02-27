Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $151.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.10. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.55 and a 12-month high of $326.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

