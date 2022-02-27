Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

