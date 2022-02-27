Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,857 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $9,872,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 161,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 78,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter.

PFN opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

