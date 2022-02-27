Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,663 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PINS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $149,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

