Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 14,295 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,316,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,207,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.12.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

