Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 38,471 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,471 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 68.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

