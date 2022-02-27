Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 71,205 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,084 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 58,946 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

