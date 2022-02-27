Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 82,517 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Halliburton worth $26,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

