Halving Token (HALV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $264.00

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Halving Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Halving Token has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Halving Token has a total market capitalization of $14,561.99 and approximately $264.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.86 or 0.06906159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.91 or 1.00558068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,451 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

